Reltio Achieves AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio , an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative Global 2000 companies thrive in the digital economy, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel & Hospitality Competency status.

This designation recognizes that Reltio has demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven industry-specific customer success.

The AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency distinguishes Reltio and raises the multidomain cloud-native master data management company's visibility with more than 1,000,000 AWS customers.

The launch of the AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency program comes at a crucial time when airlines, hotels, restaurants and tourism-related businesses adapt to new consumer behaviors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shared AWS and Reltio innovators in this group are adapting business models and introducing new products and services with data insights.

AWS helps global travel and hospitality companies of every size and service to stay agile and accelerate innovation. These include airlines, airports, ground transportation, travel services and sellers, restaurants, lodging, entertainment venues and casinos, cruise lines, and technology providers. AWS wants to help customers succeed by connecting them to AWS Partners with deep AWS experience and a proven track record for helping travel and hospitality companies be resilient in the long run.

"We are proud to be a launch partner for this new AWS Competency and be recognized for our industry's first cloud-native master data management platform for enterprise data at scale, a critical requirement to connect with travelers and guests. By using this data, Travel & Hospitality innovators are quickly adapting business models and introducing new products and services, while protecting customer relationships which will benefit them once the pandemic abates," said Manish Sood, CTO, Founder & Chairman at Reltio.

The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation by a decade, requiring adjusted business models able to support contactless customer experiences, and fueling the need for Reltio Connected Data Platform . The key for travel and hospitality companies to adapt and succeed in a post-COVID-19 world is to have a clear vision of how they will serve, retain, and protect their customers. Learn more about how Reltio's MDM software shapes the future of travel and hospitality here .

"Travel and hospitality companies are looking to transform their business with AWS. To help customers make the right choices when finding the most qualified AWS Partner for the job, we launched the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency," said David Peller, Managing Director, Travel & Hospitality, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "These AWS Partners are vetted by AWS for their technology capabilities and have a track record of success in the travel and hospitality industry and we are delighted to include Reltio them in the launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency. We look forward to innovating together and continuing to serve the industry to help shape the way we fly, stay, eat, and experience the world in the years to come."

About Reltio

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Reltio remains the only company that provides a cloud-native multi-tenant multidomain MDM platform that delivers real-time data at scale. The Reltio Connected Data Platform provides agility, scale, simplicity, security and performance unmatched by competitors. Reltio's API-first approach eases configuration and integration with downstream applications for developers.

The Reltio Connected Data Platform gives Global 2000 master data management customers an Enterprise 360 view to power digital transformation and growth. Reltio is the single source of truth for enterprise data, a fundamentally better way to create rich data profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and third-party data at the speed and scale of cloud. Visit www.reltio.com to gain an Enterprise 360 view of mission-critical data for real-time operations, analytics and data science.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for companies ranging in size from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

