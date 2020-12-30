I reluctantly spent 2 nights in a 110-square-foot tiny home that's even smaller than my NYC apartment, and I'd trade city life for this lifestyle in a heartbeat

Monica Humphries
thinkbig_tinyhouseresort
I spent two nights in a 110-square-foot tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider

  • My friend surprised me with a trip to a 110-square-foot tiny house at Think Big! A Tiny House Resort in November 2020.

  • While I was skeptical about the size of my accommodations — even for a short trip — the house felt more spacious than I could have imagined. 

  • After two nights in the tiny home, I had no desire to go back to my New York City apartment.

Tiny houses never really appealed to me. The biggest reason? I feel like I'm already living in one.

NYC apartment
My NYC apartment, which I think is less than 500-square-feet. Monica Humphries

My two-bedroom Brooklyn apartment already feels tiny: There's little space unused, and my roommate and I are on the constant search for creative storage hacks.

 

So when my friend surprised me with a trip to a tiny house resort in mid-November, I was skeptical. I didn't think a tiny home would feel much different than my tiny NYC apartment.

tinyhouse
My friend Hallie Steiner, me, and our Think Big! tiny home. Monica Humphries/Insider

We stayed in one of Think Big! A Tiny House Resort's 11 tiny homes, where rates start at $275 per night. 

Before my stay, I was unsure if the trip would feel like a vacation, especially if I felt cramped the entire time.

But the tiny house surprised me. I thought I'd need more space, but by the end of my stay, I learned that I could live in a well-designed tiny home that's even smaller than my NYC apartment

tinyhouse_selfie
A selfie in front of the tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider

When I stepped inside the 110-square-foot house, I immediately realized the difference a few hundred square feet can make.

But I also quickly learned why people are obsessed with the tiny house movement.

The home featured only the essentials, and it ingeniously used every inch of space better than any apartment I've ever stepped in.

We embarked on our journey in mid-November with a two-and-a-half-hour drive from NYC to the resort in South Cairo, New York.

tinyhouse_drivemap
A map of our drive. Google Maps

The tiny house was a little over 130 miles from our homes in Brooklyn, New York.

When we finally arrived, it was impossible to know we were pulling into a tiny home resort from the road.

tinyhouse_road_skitch
A view of the tiny home resort from the road. Hallie Steiner

In fact, we initially passed the resort when we first arrived because we couldn't see the homes from the road.

At the entrance, Marjorie Juszczak, the owner, welcomed us and explained all the COVID-19 protocols the resort staff have installed.

tinyhouseresort_checkin
The walk-up window to check into the resort. Monica Humphries/Insider

Previously, guests would check into the resort from inside the main building.

Earlier this year, Juszczak installed an outdoor walk-up window so guests can social distance and remain outside.

She also explained the additional cleaning protocols and hand sanitizer stations throughout the property.

We checked in and accessed the tiny house resort with a gate key, which gave us access to the 40-acre property.

tinyhouseresort
A clicker for the resort's gate. Monica Humphries/Insider

The property features 11 tiny homes.

After driving along a short, dirt path, we arrived at our home, named The Green Bean. This is the resort's tiniest tiny home at just 110-square-feet.

thegreenbean_tinyhouse
The tiny house we stayed in. Monica Humphries/Insider

Immediately, I noticed all of the windows overlooking the nearby creek. The view was prettier than anything I've seen outside my NYC apartment.

tinyhomeanotherangle.JPG
Our tiny home had large windows. Monica Humphries/Insider

Upon entering the studio, I saw every element of the home. It featured one room with a queen-sized bed, table, closet, and kitchen area.

tinyhome_insider
The inside of the tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider

There was also a little bathroom with a tiny sink, stand-up shower, and toilet.

tinyhouse_bathroom
The tiny house had a small bathroom. Monica Humphries/Insider

Each tiny home features a fire pit, grill, and an outdoor seating area, unlike NYC, where my only outdoor space is a fire escape.

firepit_tinyhouse
Each property had a fire pit and chairs. Monica Humphries/Insider

At first, the tiny home felt, well, tiny. I wondered if our belongings would fit and how two people would manage the space.

tinyhouse
The interior of the tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider

Once I took it all in, I noticed the ingenious storage hacks that helped the home feel large.

tvremotearea_tinyhouse
Little shelves and nooks created extra space for DVD players, routers, and TV remotes. Monica Humphries/Insider

Storage space was tucked under the bed.

storagemyluggage_tinyhouse
Storage was hidden underneath the bed. Monica Humphries/Insider

There was even a small, built-in nightstand to store my phone and water bottle.

bedsidetable_tinyhouse
A little shelf was next to the bed. Monica Humphries/Insider

The expansive windows also made it feel like we were outside.

tinyhomebed.JPG
The large windows looked out into a forest. Monica Humphries/Insider

At first, I couldn't find the TV. Then, I realized it was stored in a cabinet and could rise up with the press of a button. In NYC, my bulky TV is an unfortunate focal point in my living room.

tvcomingup_tinyhoouse
The TV was tucked inside a cabinet. Monica Humphries/Insider

After we unloaded our groceries into the half fridge and put our luggage away, I was shocked at how little storage space we used.

closet_tinyhouse
The closet stored both food and luggage. Monica Humphries/Insider

Without luggage on the floor, Hallie and I could navigate the space without bumping into one another.

halliecooking_tinyhouse
The kitchen had enough counter space for two people to cook. Monica Humphries/Insider

We arrived in the evening and immediately started cooking dinner in the little kitchen, which had a stove, microwave, and sink.

stove_tinyhouse
The two-burner stove in the kitchen. Monica Humphries/Insider

Fortunately, the resort provided us with all the kitchen utensils we could possibly need.

 

The next morning, we explored the property and met up with the owner to join her on her daily walk.

goatwalkw:owner.tinyhouse
The owner, Marjorie Juszczak, and her goats. Monica Humphries/Insider

The owner, Marjorie Juszczak, takes guests on a walk of the property nearly every day. 

She brings along her dozen goats that also live on the resort. 

On the walk, Juszczak said she started the tiny home resort after living in an RV. She loved the small space so much, she decided to hop on the tiny home trend.

Eric and Jay&#x002019;s RV Resort
An RV. Shannon O’Hara

Juszczak was living with her daughter, Melissa Edwards, on an RV.

Juszczak's father had this property in upstate New York, so the duo decided to turn it into a resort.

 

The resort opened in 2017 with four tiny homes. The resort is still growing and is booked year-round.

backoftinyhome.JPG
A tiny home. Monica Humphries/Insider

On the walk, we ran into goats, ducks, chickens, and a few other farm animals that live on the property.

goat_tinyhouse
The resort has friendly goats. Hallie Steiner

We also saw the pool, which is open in the summer. There's also a spa and kayaks guests can use.

pool_tinyhouse
On the property, there is a pool. Monica Humphries/Insider

After the walk, Hallie and I spent some time working. Surprisingly, there was enough space for both of us at the table.

worktable_tinyhouse
Hallie Steiner working at the tiny home's table. Monica Humphries/Insider

For the majority of the day, we both comfortably worked together at one table. We also could've worked from the bed or outside patio. 

During our stay, the temperature was in the low 40s. It was nice to work from a cozy, warm house that still felt connected to nature.

hanginguplights.JPG
Hallie Steiner hung up some lights. Monica Humphries/Insider

In winter in NYC, I'm often bundled up and working from home at a desk without a view.

My desk in my NYC apartment.
My desk in my NYC apartment. Monica Humphries

After work, the sun went down and we started a fire. Hallie and I made a dinner of veggie dogs and s'mores.

campfire_tinyhouse
The fire pit at night. Hallie Steiner

Then we headed to the property's convenience store, called the Snack Shack. It was filled with everything from food to toiletries to locally baked goods.

snackshack_widerangle.JPG
The Snack Shake is a little, onsite convenience store. Monica Humphries/Insider

There were also movies and board games guests can borrow for free. This was a nice change of pace from NYC's pricey bodegas.

tinystore_inside.JPG
The little shack was filled with movies, games, and food. Monica Humphries/Insider

We debated between watching a movie or playing a board game, and ultimately, we chose to watch a movie.

movienight_tinyhouse
Hallie Steiner holds up the movie we decided to watch. Monica Humphries/Insider

Since it was cold and dark outside, we decided to watch a movie.

We picked "Love Actually" from the resort's expansive movie selection, and curled up in the queen-sized bed.

At the end of the night, we debated pulling down the curtains. The neighboring tiny homes are close together, which made it easy to peer into our home.

groupoftinyhomes_skitch
The neighboring tiny homes. Monica Humphries/Insider

We stayed at the end of the road, where four houses were close together, which made it easy to peer into our neighbors' homes.

Ultimately, we decided we wanted to wake up to the sunrise. We had no regrets.

sunrise_tinyhome
We woke up to the most beautiful sunrise. Monica Humphries/Insider

After the second night, I didn't want to leave. I could picture myself living in a small space, especially if my backyard was as beautiful as this resort's.

waterfall_tinyhouse
The property has a beautiful waterfall. Monica Humphries/Insider

Shockingly, I never felt cramped. At times, the studio felt more spacious than my NYC apartment thanks to the storage hacks and windows.

tinyhouseresort
The exterior of the tiny home. Hallie Steiner

My only complaint was the small bathroom sink. It was impossible not to splash water everywhere.

bathroom_spillage2.JPG
Water on the floor of the bathroom. Monica Humphries/Insider

Each time I washed my hands or face, water ended up on the bathroom floor.

While I'm not sure I could live in a tiny house with another human being (sorry, Hallie), I could definitely picture myself trading city life for this minimalistic approach.

neighbortinyhome2.JPG
A tiny home on the property. Monica Humphries/Insider

I waved goodbye, but who knows, maybe I'll have my own tiny home one day.

wavinggoodbye_tinyhouse
Waving goodbye to Think Big! A Tiny House Resort. Hallie Steiner

