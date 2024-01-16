Remain 'subtle': Lloyd Austin security detail requested no sirens or lights on his ambulance

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's security detail asked that the ambulance they called for him on Jan. 1 approach his house in Northern Virigina without lights and sirens to remain "subtle," according to the 911 call obtained Tuesday by USA TODAY.

Austin, 70, had kept his prostate cancer diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization for an infection secret for weeks, shielding the information even from the White House. On Monday, he was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to continue his recuperation at home.

The 911 call arrived at Fairfax County's dispatch center Jan. 1, presumably from a member of Austin's personal security detail. Identities and locations have been redacted in some cases. But USA TODAY has confirmed that the call came from Austin's residence, and the caller asked that he be transported to Walter Reed.

A Fairfax County Fire and Rescue log obtained by USA TODAY shows the initial call to 911 happened at 7:11 p.m. Dispatchers sent a firetruck and ambulance to Austin's home at 7:15 and they arrived at 7:22. It then took more than an hour, till 8:26 p.m. to transport him to Walter Reed and clear the ambulance call.

The Pentagon did not have an immediate response to details of the call.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 911 audio of Lloyd Austin Jan. 1 call shows effort to keep move quiet