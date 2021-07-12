Remainder of US Capitol fencing is removed months after Jan. 6 insurrection

Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·1 min read

WASHINGTON – The security fencing around the U.S. Capitol has been taken down after more than six months of high-level security around the home of Congress after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement Sunday that the fencing was removed "based on the current threat environment and recent enhancements to the USCP’s response capabilities."

“We are extremely grateful for the support we continue to receive in support of our critical mission,” said Acting USCP Chief Yogananda Pittman.

More: US Capitol Police to add offices in California, Florida for congressional protection

“We are prepared to quickly enhance our security posture should the need arise," Pittman added.

The barricades immediately surrounding the Capitol building are the last ramparts to come down after months of slight relaxing of security measures after a mob ransacked the building.

The outer perimeter fence that was erected after the riot was removed in March.

Related: Feds have arrested 535 in Jan. 6 Capitol assault, but still hunting violent rioters six months later

The attack on the U.S. Capitol began when a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump overwhelmed the complex in an effort to stop the certification of the election of President Joe Biden.

The riot, which spurred the second impeachment of Trump, and its ramifications have been sources of fierce debate and concern within the halls of Congress.

The rioters are the subject of one of the most sweeping federal law enforcement investigation in history, with hundreds of suspects still unaccounted for.

Follow Matthew Brown online @mrbrownsir.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. Capitol fencing installed after Jan. 6 riot has been removed

