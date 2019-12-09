Remainers’ Dreams Are Dying in Boris Johnson’s Brexit Election

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

For the past three and-a-half years, campaigners distraught at the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union have been fighting to stop Brexit. But with Boris Johnson on course to win a majority in Thursday’s election, it’s a fight they are poised to lose.

“This is the end of Remain,” said Anand Menon, Director of the U.K. in a Changing Europe program based at King’s College, London. “Even if the Tories get a majority of one, then Brexit will happen.”

Johnson Returns to Key Brexit Message as Polls Put Him Ahead

Ever since the 2016 referendum’s narrow 52%-48% decision to leave the EU, the subject of Brexit has dominated British politics and divided society down the middle. Even those who have devoted their working lives full-time to efforts to overturn the result are depressed and angry at the way their side has failed to make headway.

The Liberal Democrats, the only mainstream party committed to canceling Brexit, have been unable to galvanize the half of U.K. voters who wanted to stay in the EU. The main organization campaigning for another referendum has imploded, while opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has equivocated, pledging only to stay “neutral” in the second plebiscite he wants to hold.

Leave United

In contrast, Johnson -- who led the Brexit campaign before becoming prime minister -- has largely headed off the threat that Nigel Farage’s hard-liners would split the Leave vote. Johnson is now gaining support from Brexit-backing voters in Labour’s traditional heartlands. Polls show the Conservative leader is set to win a majority on Dec. 12 that will allow him to push Brexit through parliament, shaping Britain’s political future for decades.

If these predictions are accurate, it won’t just be because a large number of voters backed Brexit or, fed up with three years of turmoil, were receptive to Johnson’s promise to get it done. Johnson’s success in completing Brexit will owe as much to his opponents’ disarray as to his own strategy.

Today, more voters say they want to remain in the EU than leave. But “remain” supporters couldn’t agree on a unified plan -- whether to simply cancel Brexit or put the question to voters again. The remain side failed to forge a functional cross-party alliance.

Swinson’s Army

The plight of the Liberal Democrats, the smaller of Britain’s two main opposition parties, is symptomatic of this wider failure.

Jo Swinson’s election as leader in July was a high point for pro-Europeans. The party was on a roll: By May, the Lib Dems had beaten both Labour and Conservatives in the elections to the European Parliament and had piled on council seats in the U.K.’s local government votes.

Swinson, then 38, was the first millennial to lead any of the U.K.’s major political parties. Within three months, she overhauled the party’s policy on Brexit. Instead of pursuing a second referendum and giving voters the option of staying in, as her predecessor had promised, she vowed to cancel the divorce altogether. That shift would help the party to differentiate itself from Labour, which had come around to backing another plebiscite on EU membership.

Falling Flat

The Liberal Democrats launched their campaign in October, claiming they could sweep to power and end the Brexit nightmare. Swinson’s face was emblazoned on the party’s election bus and she presented herself as a candidate to be prime minister -- a bold claim for a party with just 20 Members of Parliament.

But her presidential campaign flubbed. As one poll showed, the more voters saw of Swinson, the less they liked her. Her marquee promise to revoke Brexit proved unpopular with voters who saw it as undemocratic. In particular, the pledge didn’t go down well in southwest England, a region where the party hoped to regain lost ground but that had largely voted to leave the EU.

There is some evidence, though, that the Liberal Democrats may gain support in the parts of the U.K. that voted to stay in the bloc. Take St. Albans, a cathedral city north of London where, in less pro-European times, King John of France was once held prisoner. The district hasn’t returned a Liberal MP for more than a century -- but 11 out of the 20 voters Bloomberg spoke to there said they planned to vote for the Liberal Democrat candidate, Daisy Cooper.