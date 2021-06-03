Remainers can pay to project their name across the Brussels sky for Brexit five year anniversary

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

Remainers can pay to project their name and a “message of hope” onto the Brussels night sky to mark the fifth anniversary of the Brexit vote.

The Best for Britain group - set up in 2017 to tackle what it describes as the Brexit “emergency” - hopes to stump up donations with the stunt on June 23.

Founded by Gina Miller, who waged two high-profile court battles against the Government over Brexit, the campaign is struggling to stay relevant after a doomed pursuit of a second referendum.

Supporters of their pro-Remain cause are invited to submit their name and a message which will be beamed onto buildings in Brussels between 10pm and 11pm.

The stunt is being promoted along with a dazzling artist’s impression of what the light show may look like later this month.

Beneath it, however, is a note of caution from the organisers, saying: “The real projection is subject to weather, visibility and compliance with Covid-19 regulations.”

The group said the anniversary of the Brexit vote was not “a moment we remember fondly”.

“But this year, we’re marking the occasion by turning it into a message of hope,” it continued.

“We are going to project the names of those citizens who voted to stay, or who regretted voting leave, or anyone else who wants to sign our message, onto buildings at the heart of Europe.”

Organisers optimistically predict there will be “thousands” of names and messages from supporters beamed “as close to the symbolic heart of Europe as possible”.

Remainers wishing to mark the occasion are not required to make a donation to Best for Britain, but its website adds: “ Campaign activity and stunts like this cost money, and we try to spend our money on direct campaigning.

“So please consider helping us cover the costs of this message of hope by making a donation when you add your name below.”