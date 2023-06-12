Remainers predicting economic catastrophe have been utterly humiliated

The sun rises over the City of London

What joy it must have been to be a Remainer back in January, when the IMF was forecasting that Britain would be the only country in the G7 to suffer a shrinking economy in 2023. For a time it seemed we would never hear the last of it, as Britain’s economy was expected to perform even worse than Russia’s. Layla Moran, former LibDem leadership candidate, declared “This isn’t rocket science. The UK is the only developed country with the added pressures of Brexit where businesses face extra costs, mountains of new red tape and amplified labour shortages.”

She was right. Economic forecasting isn’t rocket science. Indeed, had the IMF’s stargazers been trusted with Apollo 11, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin would have found themselves catapulted past the Moon and drifting into the wild blue yonder like Major Tom. The IMF’s scenario for 2023 has been turned on its head. The UK has so far escaped recession, while the Eurozone has been plunged into one.

Revised figures from Eurostat show that the Eurozone slumped by 0.1 per cent in each of the last two quarters. Meanwhile, the UK economy grew by 0.1 per cent in each of those periods. This morning KPMG became the latest forecaster to rescind previous warnings of a UK recession and say that it no longer expects economic growth in Britain to fall into negative territory this year. The Bank of England has already admitted its error.

Not coincidentally, the rearguard Remain lobby seems to have gone momentarily quiet. Before we get carried away, it’s true that the UK economy remains in a mire of mediocrity, dragged down by a workshy culture, politically-inspired strikes, high taxes and an attitude towards regulation which doesn’t seem to have changed all that much since the European Commission was making our laws for us without our consent. We will not grow richer as a country again until we can solve our problem of chronic lack of productivity.

But the point is that the EU is no better. It seems it is rather worse. Germany, in particular, has been dragged down by a reckless energy policy which closed down reliable nuclear power stations and built too great a reliance on Putin’s gas. Accordingly, German GDP growth in the past two quarters was minus 0.5 per cent and minus 0.3 per cent respectively.

There is nothing to be gained from emulating the Eurozone. Nor can it reasonably be said that Brexit is holding Britain back. The only drag anchor on the UK economy now is our failure to seize the opportunities that Brexit offered to become something different from the standard European social democratic model. It would be a start if we could have an economic policy which focused shamelessly on creating the fiscal and regulatory conditions for growth, rather than on promoting the lifestyles of favoured groups of white collar workers.

Yet the endless predictions of a Brexit-induced recession which have been made ever since 2016 have once again been proven wrong. The only recession we have suffered since Britain voted for Brexit was that caused by the worst pandemic in a century, exacerbated by a panic policy to put us in lockdown. That won’t stop diehard Remainers predicting one.

