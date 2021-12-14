Remainers seek voice in UK's post-Brexit cacophony

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark John and Andrew MacAskill
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

* Pandemic, Johnson woes drown out Brexit debate

* Remain camp fragmented across several parties

* Brexit identities add to political volatility

By Mark John and Andrew MacAskill

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - UK Remainers may take a crumb of comfort as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, elected on a promise to "Get Brexit Done", sees his poll support dive after a string of scandals.

But a year after Britain left the European Union, even the most ardent of pro-EU backers accept the divorce was so complete that it could take years to win back anything like the relationship with Europe they would find acceptable.

"It'll have to come in stages, over years," said activist Steve Bray, whose one-man street protests outside the Houses of Parliament since the 2016 referendum provided the noisy backdrop to hundreds of TV broadcasts as the saga unfolded.

Barely two years ago, British Remainers could plausibly claim to have created the most proactive pro-EU grassroots movement in Europe, mobilising hundreds of thousands to join street demos and millions more to sign anti-Brexit petitions.

That was not enough to prevent a narrow 52-48% majority for Leave resulting in a "hard Brexit" that took Britain out of the customs union and single market.

But while polls show Remainers still overwhelmingly reject the logic of Brexit, the post-mortem reckoning they expected to happen this year has been drowned out by other events - chiefly the pandemic - and Britain's turbulent domestic politics.

UK exports took a clear hit from the removal of frictionless trade last year but that has been masked by the more dramatic impact of the pandemic.

Even the initial bounce Brexit gave to public support for independence in heavily pro-Remain Scotland has faded as voters there started to question whether splitting from England would really mean a quick re-entry into the EU.

Then there is the fracturing of the Remain front itself, a fragile construct plagued by factionalism. The main opposition Labour Party - which Remainers always accused of offering lukewarm support - now says Brexit must be made to work.

While Bray said he was "totally miffed by anyone saying make Brexit work" others simply shrug and say they too have moved on.

"Labour has accepted Brexit and to be honest, I understand why. It's happened - face reality," said Luke Sandford, 26, who in 2016 joined a London anti-Brexit group, attended marches and helped at Remain HQ before leaving for Sweden two years ago.

VOTE REFORM

Indeed, surveys show the collapse in Johnson's ratings owes less to Brexit than to doubts over his trustworthiness and leadership, including allegations his office partied during a 2020 lockdown when festivities were banned.

While some analysts now bet his government cannot last until general elections slated for 2024, many on the Remain side caution against hopes this might trigger a sequence of events that could one day restore ties with Europe.

Naomi Smith, head of the Best for Britain group which this year shifted from being an anti-Brexit campaign to an advocate for "internationalist values", said the EU had made clear it would not rush to welcome Britain back.

Moreover, she argued, Johnson's nationalist vision had now secured an electoral advantage as its other backers - notably UKIP and its Brexit Party successor - have shown in the last two elections they will stand down in some seats to ensure victory for the Conservative candidate.

"Meanwhile the left, the progressives, the Remainers, the internationalists – whatever word you want to use to describe the other end of the spectrum - are fragmented across three, four, sometimes more parties," she said.

That split is amplified by Britain's first-past-the-post voting system, which in the 2019 election left the pro-EU Liberal Democrats and Greens with just 1.9% of parliament seats despite a combined 14.3% of the popular vote.

Not surprisingly, both the Lib Dems and Greens have long sought electoral reform that would include some version of proportional representation and would want Labour to commit to that before they entered any voting pacts.

While grassroots Labour supporters backed such a move at this year's conference, a motion to that effect failed amid resistance from trade unions and after failing to win clear backing from the party leadership.

Unless that changes before the next general election, Smith said Best for Britain would, as in 2019, offer supporters seat-level polling data so they can vote tactically for the candidate most likely to defeat the Conservative.

Analysts say whether that has more success this time depends on variables ranging from the timing of the election, the status of the pandemic, the Conservative leadership question and, possibly, the public judgment of Brexit.

Paula Surridge, deputy director at the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, said that while 10-15% of voters on either side of the Brexit divide still saw that as key to their political identity, for others it was now intermingled with traditional left-versus-right or social class considerations.

"The electorate is much more fragmented than in these two Leave-Remain blocs," she said. "It has left a very volatile electorate that we don't quite understand at the moment." (Editing by Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK airlines seek government aid after Omicron-led travel restrictions

    "Whilst we fully recognise the need to take steps to contain the initial impact of the Omicron variant, travel has been singled out with the introduction of disproportionate restrictions," a letter addressed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. The letter said the government's move to restrict travel was "haphazard and disproportionate" and disrupted Christmas for families and businesses alike.

  • Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock as Valuation Dips Below $1 Trillion

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made more headway toward his pledge to sell 10% of his Tesla Inc. stake, and it may have cost the carmaker its $1 trillion valuation.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe world’s richest person offloaded another 934,091 shares on Monday for about $906

  • Report links Colombia police to deaths of 11 in protests

    Colombian police killed at least 11 people during protests that broke out in September of last year, following the death of a taxi driver who was beaten to death while in police custody, a report backed by the United Nations found. The 182-page report published on Monday says that on Sept. 9-11, 2020, police in Colombia committed a “massacre” against civilians in low income neighborhoods. It says violence spun out of control because officers reacting to protests in front of police stations were unprepared to handle large crowds and were not given orders by their superiors to refrain from using firearms. According to the report’s authors, 75 people were injured by firearms during the three nights of protests in which police officers were also filmed destroying private property, and a total of 14 people were killed by police, protesters who hijacked a bus and civilians using firearms.

  • Afghan musicians look to recreate famed school in Portugal

    Students and faculty members from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived with their families Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. “The arrival of the (institute's) community today means that the first and most important step of saving lives and insuring freedom is now over,” said the institute’s founder and director, Dr. Ahmad Sarmast. “From now on, (the institute’s) musicians will be a symbol of courage and resolve, not only for Afghan artists, but also for the people of Afghanistan, in their struggle against the oppression and tyranny of the Taliban,” Sarmast said. The musicians are among tens of thousands of Afghans, including many from the country’s sports and arts community, who have fled since Taliban fighters seized Afghanistan in August, when the U.S. and NATO ended their 20-year military presence.

  • Women say they do most chores, child care: AP-NORC poll

    When it comes to household duties such as changing diapers, handling chores and meals and managing family schedules and activities, many couples who don’t have children expect that they will more or less share the work equally should they have kids one day. A new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that although women generally expect to do more in their household, Americans without children are still more optimistic that they would share responsibilities equally with a partner compared with what parents report actually happens. The poll asked about eight specified household responsibilities and found that 35% of mothers report doing more than their partner for all eight, compared with just 3% of fathers who report the same. By contrast, majorities of both men and women who are not parents said that if they did have kids they’d share equally in things like providing transportation, changing diapers and attending to children waking up at night.

  • Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

    The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots. The Air Force gave its forces until Nov. 2 to get the vaccine, and thousands have either refused or sought an exemption. Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said Monday that these are the first airmen to be administratively discharged for reasons involving the vaccine. The Pentagon earlier this year required the vaccine for all members of the military, including active duty, National Guard and the Reserves.

  • Weibo Shares Spiral Lower After Fine From Chinese Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Weibo Corp. slumped further below their Hong Kong listing price on Tuesday after regulators fined the Twitter-like website and reprimanded its executives over the site’s content. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe stock tumbled 9.6% to HK$219.80 at t

  • Max Linn, independent who sparred with Collins and Gideon in 2020 Senate race, dead at 62

    He ran as an independent aligned with President Trump and drew attention to his campaign with antics that included cutting face masks with scissors.

  • Mary Trump Taunts Cousin Don Jr. Over Jan. 6 Texts To Meadows Instead Of His Dad

    Donald Trump's niece mocked her cousin's messages to the former White House chief of staff.

  • Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

    After losing faith in Trump, the pair plan to hand over text messages, Instagram direct messages, and other documents related to the planning of the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse where Trump spoke

  • Philippine leader quits from Senate race in latest flip-flop

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew his senatorial candidacy in next year’s elections in his latest change of mind over what he plans to do after his turbulent term ends, when critics say he would likely face an array of lawsuits for an anti-drugs crackdown that has left thousands of mostly petty suspects killed. Accompanied by his executive secretary and security escorts, the 76-year-old Duterte went to the Commission on Elections in Manila and withdrew as a senatorial candidate. Duterte did not give any reason for the move but his spokesman, Karlo Nograles, said it would allow the president to better focus on managing the pandemic in the country and ensuring that the May elections would be peaceful and orderly. Manila-based analyst Richard Heydarian, however, said Duterte’s latest move showed how the president, who faces potential criminal suits after his presidency for his deadly anti-drugs campaign, seemed to have lost his political footing after his plan to ensure a friendly succession next year caved in.

  • Trump and Bill O'Reilly struggled with poor turnout at tour debut, with upper-deck ticket holders 'upgraded' to fill lower bowl of 'cavernous' Florida Panthers arena, report says

    Photos from the Florida arena showed many empty seats, and eventually "the top level was closed," the Sun Sentinel reported.

  • First Amendment Doesn't Protect Lies To Fleece MAGA Backers: Ex-White House Ethics Lawyer

    "Spreading fake news to ask for money is commercial speech, and courts enforce laws criminalizing fraud,” warned Richard Painter.

  • Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly Event Reportedly Fizzles In Florida

    Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.

  • Analysis-Murdoch emails loom large in billion-dollar election lawsuits against Fox News

    Did Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch influence Fox News’ coverage of claims about two voting technology companies — knowing that those claims were false? That has become a significant question in defamation lawsuits filed by Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems Corp against Fox News and its parent company Fox Corp. The plaintiffs are asking for more than $4 billion in damages from the media giant, on-air talent such as Maria Bartiromo and guests including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, lawyers aligned with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Will GOP's PowerPoint plan to stage a coup get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to act on filibuster?

    Without an end to the filibuster there is no way to stop the GOP's plan to make us an autocracy. How much more proof does Sen. Kyrsten Sinema need?

  • Fox News stars privately blamed Donald Trump for prolonging the Capitol riot, then took a different position on their shows

    In private, Fox News hosts tried to get Trump to call off his supporters on January 6, while in public they sought to shield him from responsibility.

  • 6 Times Chris Wallace Feuded With His Right-Wing Colleagues

    POOLChris Wallace shocked the media world on Sunday when he suddenly announced at the end of his Sunday political talk show that he was leaving Fox News, effective immediately. He will be joining the network’s rival CNN to host a weekday show on the channel’s new streaming service.The Fox News Sunday moderator had long been the face of the right-wing network’s “straight news” division, lending the channel an air of gravitas and respectability whenever he was on-air.Despite working for Fox News,

  • A member of Congress apologized to Mark Meadows for not overturning the election on January 6: 'I'm sorry nothing worked'

    Adam Schiff and Liz Cheney read aloud text messages lawmakers sent to the then-White House chief of staff during and after the January 6 riots.

  • Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News for CNN+. Why that's great for him — but not for Fox

    'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace leaves for CNN+ streaming. Known for tough interviews, he stood apart from commentators like Tucker Carlson.