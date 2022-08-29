Remaining claims in lawsuit against SWL utility dismissed, hearing on fees to be set

A Licking County judge has dismissed the remaining counts in a civil lawsuit against a Southwest Licking utility.

In an April summary judgement, Licking County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Marcelain found the Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District violated the Ohio Open Meetings Act during their March 26, 2020 meeting, and invalidated their firing of former general manager John Carlisle.

In June 2020, Carlisle filed a civil lawsuit against the SWLCWSD Board of Trustees in Licking County Common Pleas Court. Board members Larry Kretzmann and Robert Platte are also named as defendants in the case.

Carlisle's complaint alleged the board violated Ohio's Open Meetings Act three times and as such, he sought injunctive relief preventing the hiring of another general manager while the case was pending, along with reinstatement as general manager for the entity. He also sought economic damages to his professional reputation and lost opportunities, compensatory damages against all defendants, the cost of Carlisle's attorneys' fees, expenses and costs, and any other relief the court deemed just.

The board declared an employment contract with Carlisle to be "null and void" in April 2020 following an investigation of concerns including the handling of the GM's job posting and subsequent changing of the posting to remove certain requirements spelled out in the job description; hiring process and issues tied to personal relationships of key figures who were subjects of the investigation, and the structure and approval of Carlisle's eventual contract as general manager for SWLCWSD.

Several ethical questions were raised about the situation: Carlisle voted as a board member to change the job description for the GM job he later obtained. Then board member Mike Fox also voted to appoint Carlisle, who was in a romantic relationship with Fox's daughter.

In their response to the lawsuit, the defendants argued Carlisle's contract is void and "unenforceable by operation of law" and that his claims of violations to Ohio's Open Meetings Acts fail as a matter of law.

Carlisle filed a second civil complaint against the board in April, alleging a fourth violation of the Ohio Open Meetings Act by the utility board. That case remains pending in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

In his summary judgment, Marcelain instructed the SWLCWSD Board of Trustees to comply with the Open Meetings Act and pay a forfeiture of $500 plus attorneys' fees and court costs, in an amount to be determined, to Carlisle. A hearing to determine that amount has yet to be set, according to Licking County court records.

An order filed on Aug. 15 in Licking County Common Pleas Court showed the court dismissed the remaining counts of Carlisle's complaint with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile the same claims, by his agreement. The court also dismissed the utility's counterclaims against Carlisle without prejudice.

Carlisle's attorney, Drew Piersall said the judge's decision in his summary judgment speaks for itself. He noted the judge determined the water and sewer board violated the Open Meetings Act and that they respect the judge's decision.

In an email to The Advocate, the SWL Community Water and Sewer Board said their understanding is Carlisle's lawyers dismissed his remaining claims so they could appeal the judge's ruling that Carlisle never had a valid employment contract.

"We believe the Court's ruling on that issue was correct and will be affirmed on appeal. While the Board has the option to refile its counterclaims against Mr. Carlisle at a later date, there was no reason to tie up the Court's time now if the only remaining issue is Mr. Carlisle's claim that he wants over $250,000 in attorney fees," they said.

The board added the court will hold a hearing on the availability and amount of attorneys' fees to be awarded, according to its April 2022 judgment entry and applicable statutory provisions. A date for the hearing, they said, has yet to be determined.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Remaining claims in lawsuit against SWL utility dismissed