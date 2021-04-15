Remaining suspects arrested for Oregon House attempted murder

Apr. 15—Two additional suspects were arrested in Stockton this week for their alleged involvement in an attempted murder that occurred in Oregon House in late-March.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that Robby Lepird, 31, and Jesse Feamster, 22, were taken into custody by Stockton CHP. Their arrests followed an April 2 arrest of Zachary Williams, 39, by the Merced Police Department. The three suspects were wanted on warrants for attempted murder, mayhem, conspiracy and other charges following the March 22 shooting.

On March 23, one of two known victims of an attempted homicide arrived at the Yuba County Sheriff's Office to report that a shooting had taken place overnight off Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail in Oregon House. The female victim who reported the shooting had a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released.

The SWAT team responded to the area of the alleged shooting and found a second victim. No suspects were located at the time.

Following his arrest, Williams was charged with 11 felonies. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, assault with force, false imprisonment, rape by force, sexual penetration with force, kidnapping, assault with a firearm, aggravated mayhem, torture and attempted murder.

According to the sheriff's office website, Lepird and Feamster were charged with criminal conspiracy.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office took custody of Lepird and Feamster on Tuesday night and booked them into Yuba County Jail. They were both being held on a $500,000 bail. Williams was also in custody at the Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail.