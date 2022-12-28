Remains of 17-year-old found a week after being kidnapped during home invasion

The remains of a 17-year-old who was kidnapped during a home invasion last week were found in a rural area in Maricopa County on Monday, Phoenix police said.

On Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Indian School Road for an unknown trouble call at around 3:15 a.m., according to a police statement.

Officers learned that two men had forced their way into a home and shot a man who was asleep inside, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. One man was armed with a handgun and the other man was armed with a rifle.

The men then kidnapped 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho, who was in the home, and drove off in a dark-colored sedan, Krynsky said.

The man shot by the intruders was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they were looking for the two men involved in the incident. The Phoenix Police Homicide Unit was in charge of the investigation.

PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE ANY TIP INFORMATION IN THE COMMENTS*****UP TO $1,000 REWARD OFFERED***

On Monday, December 19, 2022 at approximately 3:18 a.m., the victim was taken from his residence by unknown armed subjects. During the incident an adult male inside the residence was shot. pic.twitter.com/BJpeBWZqvk — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) December 22, 2022

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Phoenix police department or Silent Witness line at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (for Spanish speakers). A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police locate remains of teen who was kidnapped