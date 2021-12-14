Remains of 20-year-old man missing since September found in Scottsdale

The remains of a 20-year-old man missing since September were recently found at a canal pump station in Scottsdale, police said.

An Arizona Silver Alert was issued for Najib "Jubi" Monsif after he was reported missing on Sept. 23, according to Scottsdale police spokesperson Officer Aaron Bolin.

It's unclear when exactly Monsif's remains were located. However, Scottsdale police announced Tuesday they were found at a canal pump station near Power Road and Loop 202.

The remains were forensically confirmed to be Monsif, Bolin said. There were no signs of foul play, he said.

Scottsdale police along with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Central Arizona Project conducted several searches for Monsif in the first few weeks of his disappearance, according to Bolin.

Searches included air units, tracking dogs and even going door-to-door in Monsif's neighborhood.

Officials previously said Monsif told his mother and brother he was never going to see them again before disappearing the next morning "without a trace." Monsif's father was the last person to see him in their family home at about 2 a.m. the day he disappeared, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Remains of Najib Monsif, missing since September, found in Scottsdale