Remains of 29-year-old missing since 2017 found by woman looking for dog, Ohio cops say

Mike Stunson
Nearly five years after a 29-year-old woman mysteriously went missing in Ohio, police have found her remains.

Police in Youngstown, Ohio, said a woman looking for her lost dog came across bones on Aug. 26. The bones were discovered “wrapped up in a large cloth” in a wooded area, Capt. Jason Simon said.

The remains have since been identified as Amy Hambrick, who went missing in November 2017, police said in the news briefing streamed by WKBN.

Her cause of death has not been determined. Officers continue to investigate what was previously a cold case.

“Today is going to be an opportunity for us to provide closure to this family,” Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said during the news briefing on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Hambrick’s family was in attendance during the briefing, but they did not speak.

Her mother, Debby Dolin, said in 2018 that her daughter went missing as she left Youngstown to meet a friend in North Jackson, about 15 miles away.

“I know that there are people who know what happened to Amy,” Dolin said at the time, WKBN reported.

Hambrick was the mother of a 10-year-old girl, who currently lives with her grandparents, according to The Charley Project. The family had offered a $50,000 reward for information that led to Hambrick being found.

