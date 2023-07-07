Remains of 2nd missing woman found, also in storage unit; man charged in previous murder is person of interest

The remains of a missing woman have been found and a man charged with murder last week in the case of another missing woman is a person of interest, police said Friday.

When Joseph Jorgenson was charged last week in the death of Manijeh “Mani” Starren, St. Paul police announced they’d received information about another missing woman who’d been connected to Jorgenson.

Fanta Xayavong, 33, had last been seen with Jorgenson in July 2021, possibly in Shoreview, police said last week. She hadn’t been reported missing, so police recently started a missing person investigation.

The investigation into Xayavong’s disappearance led investigators this week to a storage unit in Coon Rapids, where they served a search warrant and found human remains. They were confirmed Friday to be Xayavong, of Lakeville, and police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Starren also died by homicide and her remains were found in a Woodbury storage unit last week.

Both women had been in relationships with Jorgenson, according to St. Paul police.

Related Articles