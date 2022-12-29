Remains of 60-year-old missing a month found in creek, California police say

The remains of a woman reported missing a month ago were found in a creek, California police said.

Cindi Robinson, 60, was last seen near Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard in Livermore on Nov. 19, according to KRON. Her family reported her missing two days later, police said.

On Dec. 21, officers were continuing their search for Robinson along the Arroyo Las Positas creek, according to a Dec. 28 news release posted on Facebook by the Livermore Police Department.

Officers found human remains in the creek, police said. They were later identified as Robinson.

“The terrain in this area was dense and difficult to navigate,” police said.

The investigation showed that Robinson would walk her dog in the area, according to KRON.

Robinson, a mother of three, was eagerly awaiting the birth of her second grandchild and talked to her daughter, Katie Russell, every day, according to KTVU.

“She was so excited for the baby,” Russell told the outlet.

The Livermore Police Department led over 20 “interviews, numerous coordinated searches” and used “search and rescue dive teams and cadaver dogs” throughout the investigation, according to the release.

“I don’t know how someone can just go missing and wind up in the creek like that,” Russell told KTVU.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of death, police said.

Livermore is about 35 miles north of San Jose.

