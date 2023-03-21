Remains of 75-year-old missing nearly 5 months found in container, Maryland cops say

Human remains found in a container in Baltimore were identified as a missing 75-year-old woman, Maryland police said.

Baltimore police said the remains were that of Versey Spell, who was reported missing Oct. 19. Her death was ruled a homicide after the remains were identified March 8.

Officials were first alerted to the remains the evening of March 7, the department told McClatchy News. Fire department members and police found a container with skeletal remains while responding to a report.

An autopsy confirmed the remains belonged to Spell, according to police.

Spell was a retired federal employee, and she worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, loved ones told WJZ in November.

Family members told the outlet that after Spell disappeared, they found her apartment in disarray with the door forced open. Spell’s cane, walker and other personal items were still in the home, but her glasses were found outside.

