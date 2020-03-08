Remains of 'Baby Evelyn' Boswell are believed to have been found at her mother's home

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Evelyn was last seen in December, but a family member didn't report her missing until February.

Evelyn was last seen in December, but a family member didn't report her missing until February.

Megan Boswell was recently arrested on a charge that sh repeatedly lied to police during the investigation into her missing daughter.

An autopsy is pending.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found remains that they believe are of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was reported missing last month.

Evelyn was last seen in early December, but her disappearance wasn't reported to authorities until February.

"We have a heartbreaking update in the search for Evelyn Boswell," TBI wrote in a statement on their Facebook page Friday. "This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing."

The remains were found on the Blountville, Tennessee property where the toddler's mother, Megan Boswell, lived.

Megan Boswell was recently arrested on a charge lying to investigators.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

The false statements have impeded and delayed the investigation into Evelyn's whereabouts, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy of Sullivan County, Tennessee said at a press conference.

"Every time we talk to her, her story changes," Cassidy said at the time. "And I'm serious about that. Every single time."

Angela Boswell, Evelyn's grandmother, and her boyfriend William McCloud were also arrested during the investigation on unrelated charges that they had stolen a 2007 BMW.

They have since been released on bail.

Evelyn's disappearance attracted international attention, sparking social media groups where details of the investigation are discussed among speculations on what happened to the toddler.

Authorities followed up on hundreds of tips related to the case.

Since the remains were found, several memorials have cropped up around Tennessee in Evelyn's honor.

"The TBI, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI would like to thank the public for their support during the two-week AMBER Alert search for Evelyn Boswell," a statement from authorities said. "The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time."

