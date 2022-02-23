Remains of Boswell man found in Cambria County. He'd been missing since October.

The remains of a person found in southern Cambria County on Monday morning have been identified.

According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, 80-year-old David Simon of Boswell was found near Oakridge Drive in Richland Township by a person collecting cans and bottles. Simon had been reported missing since Oct. 19 after he was last seen in the Johnstown area in April.

Lees said Simon was identified by personal effects and identification, then confirmed with dental records.

His cause of death was ruled undetermined, but there was no evidence of trauma and or anything suspicious in nature, according to Lees.

According to his family, Simon had a medical history and had a pattern of disappearing for months at a time. A cadaver dog is to search the area Saturday to find any additional remains that have not been found yet.

The Cambria County Coroner's Office was assisted by Mercyhurst Anthropology, the Richland Township Police Department, the Cambria County District Attorney and East Hills EMS.

