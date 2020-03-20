Remains of boy with ties to Colorado, South Carolina found and identified in Florida

The remains of an 11-year old who went missing from his Colorado home were found and identified in Florida, officials say.

Authorities tentatively identified the remains found this week as Gannon Stauch, according to the El Paso (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office.

Gannon was reported missing from his Colorado Springs home earlier this year.

His stepmom, Letecia Stauch, was arrested in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area in early March and charged with murder in connection to the case. Gannon’s remains were not found when police arrested Letecia.

Gannon and his family have several ties to Horry County, South Carolina. Before the family moved to Colorado, Letecia Stauch worked as a para-professional in Horry County schools from November 2010 until 2012. From 2012 to June 2015, she worked as a special education teacher.

Stauch has since returned to Colorado since her South Carolina arrest.

On Friday, the El Paso (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office announced remains found in Florida were tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office told authorities in Colorado on March 18 that they had found the remains of a young boy.

Officials are asking anyone who might have seen Letecia Stauch in the Pace or Pensacola, Florida area in early February to call 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.