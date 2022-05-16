Remains of Brittanee Drexel found; man charged in death

Authorities in South Carolina say they have made an arrest in connection with the 2009 disappearance of Chili teen Brittanee Drexel. The Chili teen had been missing since she disappeared during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach in 2009.

At a Monday afternoon news conference, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said they had charged Raymond Moody, 62, with murder, kidnapping, and sexual misconduct, all of which occurred on April 25, 2009.

Carter said the FBI recovered remains on May 11 which were positively identified as Brittanee Drexel. They believe she was killed and buried there on April 26, 2009.

Officials said the remains were identified through DNA and dental records.

Moody had been identified as a person of interest in 2012. Police reportedly searched the hotel room where he was staying, which was located near where Drexel's cellphone gave off its last signal.

There was little visible progress in the investigation until 2016. when the FBI acknowledged that they believed the teen was dead. In a press conference, officials said they believe she was abducted and taken about 60 miles south to the small fishing town of McClellanville.

Drexel's parents, Chad and Dawn Drexel were in attendance at Monday's press briefing, along with other family members.

Brittanee disappeared while on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2009.

Teen disappeared on spring break

The disappearance of Brittanee Marie Drexel in April 2009 captivated the community and nation. Brittanee's parents were going through a divorce, and the Gates Chili High School junior took advantage of the disruption at home to sneak away on spring break trip after both parents forbade her to go.

The 17-year-old never returned.

Brittanee vanished while on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in 2009. She traveled south with friends, without her parents' knowledge or permission. On the third day of her trip — on April 25, 2009 — she walked more than a mile from the hotel where she was staying to visit a friend at another resort. She stayed briefly before leaving to return to her own hotel room, but never made it back.

The last image of the teen is security camera footage of her walking out of the Bar Harbor Motel wearing a multicolored shirt, black shorts and flip-flops.

This image from surveillance video provided by the Myrtle Beach Police Department shows Brittanee Drexel entering the Bluewater Resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on April 25, 2009, according to police.

FBI agents in 2016 said they believe the teen was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and fatally shot. While it was not clear whether she left Myrtle Beach on her own, authorities said they believe the teen traveled to the area around McClellanville and was killed.

A signal from Brittanee's cell phone initially prompted searches in the Georgetown County area, about 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach. Dozens of searches occurred there in the first few years. The trail eventually went cold.

Break in case came last week

A South Carolina man police considered a person of interest in the 2009 disappearance of Chili teenager Brittanee Drexel was jailed since early May on obstruction of justice charges.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Raymond Moody, 62, has been in the Georgetown County Detention Center since May 4 and remained in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Deputies have not shared details regarding the obstruction charge and whether it is connected to the Brittanee Drexel case. Multiple media outlets last week reported searches in South Carolina that appear to be connected to Moody's arrest.

Moody, a registered sex offender, has been considered a person of interest in the teen's disappearance for years. He was stopped by police for a traffic violation in a beach town near Myrtle Beach one day after the teen disappeared.

Moody spent 21 years in prison stemming back to a 1983 abduction and rape case of a 9-year-old California girl, and was considered the suspect in a number of similar rapes, but was never charged.

