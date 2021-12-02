Remains of Chesterfield woman missing for 14 months have been found in Dinwiddie County

CHESTERFIELD — Police say a woman who was reported missing from her Ettrick home 14 months ago has been found dead in Dinwiddie County.

The remains of 24-year-old Jasmine Moore were found Wednesday at a as-yet undisclosed location in Dinwiddie. The Sheriff's Office there confirmed the discovery and told The Progress-Index that more details would be released later.

Jasmine Moore, 24, of Chesterfield, is shown in this undated photo from Facebook. After missing for almost 14 months, her body was found Wednesday in Dinwiddie County, Chesterfield authorities said Thursday morning.

Chesterfield and Dinwiddie are working together on the case, Dinwiddie Sheriff's Major William Knott said. Dinwiddie is handling the discovery investigation.

Moore, of the 20100 block of Rowanty Court in the Ettrick area, was last seen at her residence Oct. 3, 2020. Her family reported her missing the next day.

The day after Moore was reported missing, her car was found on an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Prince George County.

This is a developing story.

