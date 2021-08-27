Remains of Chickasha man missing for 33 years identified

Aug. 27—The skeletal remains of a Chickasha man who went missing over 30 years ago have been identified.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) report the remains belonged to Alvin Stark. He was reported missing in May 1988 after his family had not seen or heard from him in a few days.

The remains were discovered in Caddo County in November 2019. The University of North Texas' Center for Human Identification confirmed the remains belonged to Start this week, according to OSBI.

In 2019, the Chickasha Police Department requested assistance from OSBI's Cold Case Unit, which was formed five months prior. After researching the case, OSBI said their Cold Case agent was able to uncover information that led to the discovery of Stark's remains.

OSBI said that a suspect was identified by Chickasha Police during the initial investigation. However, due to the lack of remains, there was not enough evidence to charge the suspect. OSBI said the suspect is now deceased.