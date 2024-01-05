Remains in decades-old Florida cold case identified as missing Campbell County man

Terry Ketron (left) traveled to south Florida from Kentucky in the early 1980s and never returned home. His remains were discovered in 1985 but just recently identified, officials said.

Investigators in Florida have identified the remains of a homicide victim found almost 40 years ago as belonging to a long-missing Campbell County man.

Terry Ketron's remains were first discovered in January 1985 by children who were playing near a canal bank in a heavily wooded area, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Dec. 27 news release.

His death was ruled a homicide and authorities entered Ketron's DNA into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System database. However, no matches were ever found and the case eventually went cold as investigators exhausted their leads.

His remains went unidentified until advancements were made in the field of forensic investigative genetic genealogy, officials said.

In 2022, the sheriff's office sent Ketron's skeletal remains to Othram Inc., a Texas-based biotechnology research company that has helped solve other cold cases in Greater Cincinnati.

Othram used those remains to build a comprehensive DNA profile, which was used in a genealogical search to produce more leads for investigators to follow, the company said in a news release.

A subsequent investigation and kinship match revealed that the remains belonged to Ketron, who would've been 31 years old at the time his remains were discovered.

The sheriff's office said Ketron traveled to south Florida from Kentucky in the early '80s with a woman named "Connie" or "Bonnie," whose last name is unknown.

Ketron last spoke to his family over the phone saying he was having issues with his girlfriend and her family, officials said. His whereabouts had remained unknown ever since.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman who traveled with Ketron to Florida, as well as any other friends and associates.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Cogburn at 561-688-4063 or CogburnJ@pbso.org.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Florida cold case: Remains identified as long-missing Kentucky man