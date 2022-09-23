Remains discovered in Rhode Island home confirmed to be former Woonsocket mayor

One of the two bodies discovered in a former Rhode Island mayor’s home earlier this week has been identified as former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard, Rhode Island health officials announced.

Authorities said they discovered two “severely decomposed” bodies belonging to an elderly man and woman inside Menard’s home earlier this week.

Menard had been the longest-serving mayor of Woonsocket, a town of roughly 40,000 in the northern part of Rhode Island near the Massachusetts border, the Providence Journal reported. She served from 1995 to 2009.

The state Medical Examiner's Office said one of the bodies found in a Woonsocket home Monday was former Mayor Susan Menard.

According to a recent obituary in the Providence Journal, Menard's brother Robert Miller, 81, died Saturday.

It remains unclear whether the other body is Miller: State health officials said Wednesday they had yet to identify the second body. A Rhode Island Health Department spokesperson on Friday told USA TODAY there was no update on the body's identity.

Mass graves, suspected torture chambers: What Russia left behind in Kharkiv

Live updates: Hurricane Fiona hurtles through Bermuda; Atlantic Canada braces for 'historic storm'

Officials said Wednesday the cause of death for both bodies was still pending, but Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said no foul play was suspected, the Providence Journal, part of the USA TODAY network, reported.

Current Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt told the Providence Journal she remembered Menard as “a strong leader” who looked after the city’s senior citizens.

In 2017, a middle school in Woonsocket was named after Menard.

Contributing: Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY; Jack Perry, The Providence Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard's remains identified