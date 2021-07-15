Remains dug up on Jackson County lot belong to missing Independence woman, police say

Human remains were found on an eastern Jackson County residential property belong to Kensie Renee Aubry who had been missing in Independence since October, police said Thursday.

Investigators were searching for the 32-year-old woman who had not been in contact with family members since Oct. 7.

Aubry’s name appeared in a search warrant that was returned on Wednesday.

Authorities unearthed the remains while executing a search warrant at the property located in the 4000 block of South Buckner Tarsney Road, near Grain Valley. A teenage girl told police that the homeowner admitted killing a woman and hiding her body on the property, according to court records.

Investigators have not said how the victim died but DNA recovered from the crime scene matched one of Aubry’s relatives.

No arrests have been made and no criminal charges have been filed in connection to the killing.

The property owner, Michael Hendricks, 40, and a woman, Maggie Ybarra, were identified as subjects of the investigation, according to the search warrant obtained by The Star on Thursday.

In April, a teenage girl Hendricks is accused of sexually abusing told police that Hendricks confessed to killing a woman whose dismembered body was shown to her in photographs.

The girl led investigators to his property in unincorporated Jackson County. The human remains were located in a white garbage bags with orange pull ties. Part of the remains appeared to have been stapled, according to the search warrant.

Hendricks admitted to choking a woman to death and putting her in the freezer, the girl told the detective. He also allegedly told the teenager “it turned him on when people die.”

Among the remains were also gray duct tape, white Styrofoam, wood and white zip ties.

Aubry, who is originally from Pearland, Texas, was last known to be living in the 6000 block of East 14th Street in Kansas City, Kansas. She was last seen with two men and a woman, according to a flyer released by Kansas Missing & Unsolved.

According to the search warrant, Aubry was contacted by Ybarra, who is dating Hendricks, and asked her to meet up over Facebook.

Ybarra told Aubry to turn off her cell phone when she met with she and Hendricks. Those messages were the last ones received from Aubry’s Facebook account. Relatives told investigators that Aubry worked as a sex worker on occasion, according to court records.

The Independence Police Department is leading the investigation. Several other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were assisting with the investigation.

Authorities were summoned to the property, located along a two-lane highway in eastern Jackson County around 9:30 a.m. Heavy construction equipment was used to dig a massive hole in the yard adjunct to the house.

A forensic evaluation was used to identified the remains. A criminal case file was sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether to file criminal charges.

Hendricks and his girlfriend, Ybarra, 30, currently face criminal charges in Jackson County Circuit Court for allegedly having sex in front of a minor, child molestation and attempting to impede a felony investigation. The teen said both of them sexually abused her between October and April, according to court filings related to the criminal charges.

Prosecutors allege Hendricks and Ybarra tried to coerce the girl into having sex with them. Hendricks allegedly assaulted her while he was having sex with Ybarra at the time.

During the visit with the couple, Hendricks allegedly showed the girl photos of a woman bound, gagged and tied up. Other pictures showed dismembered human body parts, according to court records.