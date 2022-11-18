Remains of fetus or infant found inside a freezer before more discovered, MA cops say

An investigation involving homicide detectives is underway after the remains of “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant” were found in a Boston apartment, according to police.

More human remains were found after detectives returned to the South Boston property on Nov. 18, the Boston Police Department said in a news release.

The first set of remains were located inside a freezer on Nov. 17, Boston 25 News reported.

Officers made the initial discovery after receiving a radio call asking them to investigate, according to the release. Police didn’t specify what prompted the radio call, and little details have been released so far.

“We don’t anticipate any additional information at this time,” the latest police update said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating, according to the release.

McClatchy News has contacted the office for further comment.

Authorities sectioned off the apartment with yellow crime tape the morning of Nov. 18, according to a photo shared to Twitter by NBC10 Boston reporter Jeff Saperstone.

Detectives put up crime tape around the apartment building in South Boston where investigators say possible fetal remains were found in a freezer. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/baFB00BXzI — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) November 18, 2022

“It’s really just awful to think about and just to know that it was right next door,” neighbor Kate Reilly told NBC10. “Definitely chilling and haunting to see.”

