Remains found in Andover identified as missing Lawrence man

Mar. 24—ANDOVER — Human remains found in Andover this winter were identified as a Lawrence man missing for the past seven years, according to authorities.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the remains as Lorne Casey, who was born in January of 1970.

Casey was reported missing to the Lawrence Police Department on April 27, 2015, according to a statement released by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

On Feb. 21, a dog walker contacted Andover Police to report the discovery of possible human remains in the area of Routes 28 and Interstate 495 North.

The medical examiner confirmed that the remains — a skull, jaw and arm or leg bone — were human.

The Essex State Police Detective Unit, Andover Police and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services and other units conducted an additional search of the area later in the week and located additional remains.

The matter remains under investigation, according to Blodgett.