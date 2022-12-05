Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer Township woman

Remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer Township woman Darlene Harbison, according to police.

Allegheny County police said on Monday a hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township, Armstrong County. The hunter gave the plate number to state police in Kittanning. The license plate was registered to Harbison, who has been missing for nearly three months.

State police responded to the area and located human remains near the motorcycle. County police detectives and the Allegheny County Mobile Crime Unit responded to the area. The remains will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for formal identification.

Harbison was last seen on Sept. 11. Harbison’s daughter made several attempts to contact her mother with no success, she then requested a welfare check through the Frazer Township Police Department.

Allegheny County police detectives, along with Frazer Township police, had initiated an investigation.

Police said Harbison was in a volatile relationship with 57-year-old Eric Gibbs, whom officials believe is responsible for her disappearance.

Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide by hunters on Sept. 17 in West Deer Township.

Anyone with information concerning on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

