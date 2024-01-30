Remains found in Bagdad confirmed to be Cameron Belanger

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that the remains found in Bagdad earlier this month are those of missing man Cameron Belanger.

The remains were found Jan. 11 in the 4100 Block of Popcorn Road.

In May 2023, 25-year-old Cameron returned home to Fountain, Florida, after spending nearly six-and-a-half years in state prison. Ready to change his life, he left for Milton looking for work and was supposed to be home in a few short days.

According to the Belangers, on June 30, Cameron traveled to Milton to visit friends and work a few "odd jobs," like mowing lawns. On July 1, Cameron spoke with his parents on the phone, promising to return on July 4 for his sister's birthday party.

"We had planned a 4th of July party and (our daughter's) birthday, and he said he was coming home," Crystal Belanger told the News Journal earlier this month. "Then we never heard from him again."

Cameron had been staying in a camper just off Popcorn Road in Bagdad while he worked his odd jobs, so that's where the investigation began.

Six months of searching culminated in January when Cameron's parents said they were notified by a local woman – who they met during their previous search efforts - that she had found human remains in a wooded area near Popcorn Road. On Jan. 11, Darryl and a few of his family members searched the area and found the remains.

So much of the body had decomposed, however, and the medical examiner needed to perform DNA testing to determine if the remained belonged to Cameron.

The investigation into Belanger's death is ongoing, said SRSO spokesperson Jillian Durkin.

