Remains found believed to be of Casey County man

Dec. 19—A farmer cutting firewood found skeletal remains on his property last week, and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office believes they may belong to someone they were searching for after a September incident.

PCSO released a statement Tuesday saying the skeletal remains were found on December 13 in the area of Bethlehem Ridge Road in western Pulaski.

"The remains were located after a property owner contacted the Pulaski 911 Dispatch Center. Deputies responded to the scene and contacted the Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and notified the Pulaski County Coroner, who also responded," PCSO stated.

Coroner Clyde Strunk said the remains were of a male, and that they were taken to the state Medical Examiner's office in Frankfort for identification.

"Based on the location and condition of the remains, the Sheriff's Office believes these are the remains of David J. Whitt, a 20-year-old Casey County resident who assaulted a deputy in September of this year and then fled on foot," PCSO stated. "The September incident took place near the area where the remains were found."

Strunk said that while as of Tuesday there was no positive identification, a family member of Whitt's had submitted DNA to help with identification. Investigators were also attempting to obtain dental records from a Liberty dentist. The ability to obtain those records was delayed due to the office being "no longer in existence," Strunk said.

Law enforcement have been looking for Whitt since an incident took place on September 19 involving Deputy Logan Crabtree on North Ky. 837.

Crabtree had responded to a report of a suspicious juvenile prowling around the neighborhood. Crabtree located the subject, later identified as Whitt, who fled from him.

As a result of the pursuit, Crabtree suffered a fracture in his left arm, according to PCSO.

Pulaski deputies later learned that Whitt had charges against him in Casey County from a September 17 incident in which Casey County deputies responded to a report of a domestic situation on Parton Ridge Road.

"Upon arrival, deputies observed Whitt arguing with a male and female adult, striking the female in the face," PCSO reported of the Casey County incident. "While deputies were attempting to place Whitt under arrest, he began to fight. During the altercation, Whitt was able to gain control of the deputy's taser and use it against him. Whitt was eventually taken into custody and lodged in the Casey County Detention Center."

Then, on September 30, PCSO deputy Daniel Drury responded to a status check for an individual on Spaw Cemetery Road. Drury made contact with Whitt, who at that point had been reported missing by his mother.

PCSO stated that when Drury contacted Pulaski County 911 dispatch, they informed him of the missing person report, but said he had no warrants against him.

Drury offered Whitt a ride to the Sheriff's Office to be picked up by his mother, and placed him in the vehicle without cuffs, as he was not under arrest.

Drury said he left the sliding partition open in the vehicle so they could talk to each other.

"While the deputy was speaking with 911 Dispatch on the phone, Whitt came through partition and began to assault Drury, attempting to disarm him of his duty weapon," PCSO stated. "Deputy Drury was able to fend off Whitt and deployed his taser, which had little to no effect on Whitt. Whitt fled the scene, ignoring orders to stop. Special Response teams were called out to search for Whitt, but he was not located."

