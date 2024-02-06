Remains found by biologist 25 years ago identified as missing California man, cops say

As a research biologist was trekking a remote area in California 25 years ago, they stumbled upon human remains.

Initially, a coroner didn’t find any reason to think the man, whose remains were found in southeastern Orange County, died from a homicide, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a Feb. 6 news release.

Investigators searched the area the following day, Aug. 30, 1998, but didn’t find any additional evidence, deputies said.

Then, a month later, as a more thorough search of the area was done, deputies said investigators found “what was believed to be a shallow grave,” more human remains and clothing.

Investigators tried to identify the man for months, deputies said.

His case, though, went cold.

Then last January, deputies said they turned their efforts to investigative genetic genealogy and submitted samples to Othram Inc., a forensic genetic genealogy company.

Genetic genealogy uses DNA testing coupled with “traditional genealogical methods” to create “family history profiles,” according to the Library of Congress. With genealogical DNA testing, researchers can determine if and how people are biologically related.

The company created a genetic profile that could be used to identify the man, deputies said.

Using the genetic profile from Othram, deputies said they searched public databases to identify John Doe.

This led to a possible identification for the man — Donald Raymond Loar, 54, who was reported missing in February 1998, according to deputies.

Loar was last seen in Bellflower wearing clothes similar to those found near John Doe, deputies said.

After meeting with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and getting a sample of DNA from Loar’s family in December, deputies said the remains were positively identified as Loar on Jan. 24.

Deputies said they are now focusing their efforts on investigating Loar’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.

Teen vanished in 1985 while biking, cops say. Now officials try new search for answers

Two women were killed 16 years apart. DNA now identifies suspect, Nevada cops say

Hunter finds human skull and jawbone in ‘secluded’ woods, Alabama officials say