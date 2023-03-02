Remains found in New Castle identified as man reported missing in 2013

Human remains found in New Castle in February have been identified as Christopher Story, who was first reported missing from the area in 2013.

The remains were found on Feb. 16.

Story was last seen on Aug. 11, 2013 in New Castle. He was 40 years old at the time of his disappearance.

The coroner’s office has not yet made a ruling on the cause or manner of his death.

Police did not say if foul play is suspected.

The remains are being sent to the FBI for forensic testing. New Castle detectives are still actively investigating Story’s death.

