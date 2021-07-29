Remains found of Charlotte man reported missing nearly a year ago, police say

The skeletal remains of a Charlotte man reported missing nearly a year ago were found just north of uptown Wednesday afternoon, police said.

David Crawford, 78, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at his home in the 1600 block of Lasalle Street, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. His remains were found about a block away, in the 1500 block of Lasalle, just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his identity.

Crawford served as a minister for 50 years at United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road, WSOC-TV reported. He previously was a truck driver, according to a public records search.

Detectives with CMPD’s homicide and missing persons units do not believe foul play is involved in Crawford’s death, police said.

Anyone with information about this case can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.