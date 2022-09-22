Remains found in Clearwater mangroves, death investigation underway, police say

A Pinellas County worker discovered bones in some mangroves in the 1200 block of Mandalay Point Road on Thursday, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The worker called authorities to report finding the remains just after 9 a.m., the agency said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Police said the remains, which appear to be human, likely have been in the mangroves for a few weeks.

The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office is trying to identify the remains and determine the cause of death, according to the release.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, which is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.