Remains found during Hueston Woods search could be those of missing man

Dec. 8—Remains found in Hueston Woods State Park could be those of a man police say has been missing for more than 2 years.

Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing on June 2020, according to police. He was last seen on May 22, according to previous reporting. Fairfield Twp. Police conducted an investigation into the whereabouts of the then-28-year-old.

On Wednesday, search teams conducted a search around Hueston Woods and located human remains. Private and public entities had conducted searches in and around the area of Hueston Woods, near the Butler and Preble county border over the past 2-1/2 years.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officials previously located McKenney's vehicle and other personal belongings in Hueston Woods State Park not long after his family reported him missing.

McKenney, who has two full sleeves of tattoos, was last seen on May 22, according to a 2020 Journal-News story. His car and personal items, including a cellphone, were found at Hueston Woods. The family had set up a GoFundMe page in order to hire a private investigator.

The Preble County Coroner's Office has taken possession of those remains found and continues to investigate.

Fairfield Township Police, ODNR, and the Preble County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Fairfield Twp. Police at 513-887-4406 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.