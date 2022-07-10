Remains found during search for missing man in woods behind Airport Rd., JSO says

Remains were discovered during a search Sunday afternoon for a missing father of two in the wooded area behind Airport Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported.

The search for the missing man John McNamee was arranged by the family who had invited JSO’s Missing Person’s Unit to search the area, police said. During the search, police said pieces of clothing and what appeared to be partial human remains were located.

McNamee was last seen in May 2022.

The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office for further study and examination police reported.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigations. At this time, this is being investigated as an undetermined death and the identity of the apparent human remains has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information about the case is asking to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or to email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.