Remains found at Ga. hunting club identified as 40-year-old woman, husband charged with murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified remains found in coastal Georgia in December as a 40-year-old woman.

Officials were able to determine that the woman’s body had been placed on the land of a hunting club in Liberty and McIntosh counties sometime after Nov. 18. The body was found on Dec. 2.

In May, GBI agents were able to use genealogy testing to identify the woman as Mindi Mebane Kassotis.

Agents say they were able to interview Mindi Kassotis’ family members and take samples of their DNA to confirm her identity.

At the time of her death, Mindi Kassotis was living in Savannah with her husband, 40-year-old Nicholas James Kassotis. Nicholas Kassotis also went by the name Nicholas Killian James Stark.

Nicholas Kassotis was arrested in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania on Friday and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and removal of body parts from scene of death or dismemberment.

He is currently being held in the Lancaster County Prison and is waiting to be extradited to Georgia.

