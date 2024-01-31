Remains found in Joshua Tree National Park confirmed to be missing hiker Trammell Evans

Trammell Evans had been missing since departing for a trip into Joshua Tree National Park on April 30, 2023.

The search for lost Florida hiker Trammell Evans has been concluded after human remains found in Joshua Tree National Park were confirmed to be his Wednesday by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Evans, 25, had been missing since April 30, 2023, when he was last seen after being dropped off near the Black Rock Campground for a solo excursion into the park. He has been described in several media accounts as an avid hiker and sailor. A search was initiated on May 5, when he did not arrive at destination where he had planned to be picked up.

Park staff found human skeletal remains on Jan. 25, and a backpack that appeared to be the one Evans was last seen with. The sheriff's department reported that it was notified of the discovery just after noon that day and began a recovery and identification operation. It reported Wednesday that the remains had been positively identified as those of Evans. His cause of death remains undetermined, they added.

The identification concludes a search that had stretched on for months as no confirmed signs of Evans had been reported until the discovery of the remains.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

