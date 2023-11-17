Remains found in Kentucky 45 years ago positively identified as Atlanta man, police say

Authorities have positively identified human remains found in Kentucky as an Atlanta man.

Kentucky State Police said the remains that were found 45 years ago were identified as Michael Murray of Atlanta.

Officials added that they were able to identify the remains with the help of advanced fingerprint identification technology from the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System fingerprint database.

According to the investigation, Murray was believed to have been living in California around the time of his death.

Authorities have not provided any details regarding where Murray’s remains were found.

No further information has been provided regarding the investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding the death of Murray is urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 11 London at 606-878-6622.

