Remains found in Lewiston are human, likely ancestral

Feb. 2—Remains found under a Lewiston walking path Wednesday were confirmed to be human, police said Thursday.

During excavation work near Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston, workers discovered a skull and bones. Police responded and began an investigation.

A biological anthropologist called to assist said based on preliminary inspection the remains are human.

The skeleton is believed to potentially be ancestral remains, the police department said.

The Nez Perce Tribe will handle the case and decide how to proceed with the remains and the scene, police said.