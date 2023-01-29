Remains found in Libertyville identified as Chicago woman

The person whose remains were found in Libertyville in November has been identified as a 54-year-old Chicago woman, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The woman was identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, who also had an alias of Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas, the coroner’s office said. She was originally from Mexico before coming to Chicago.

Her remains were discovered by Libertyville police in November, and authorities worked to identify her, including releasing images of tattoos in December with the hopes of someone recognizing them.

Autopsy results found that the woman died from asphyxia, the coroner’s office said. Her death was not a result of foul play, the coroner’s office said, citing an “intensive police investigation” by Libertyville police.