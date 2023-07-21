Remains found at Little Lake Butte des Morts in April those of Neenah man missing since 2022

OSHKOSH – Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced human remains found in April at Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing have been identified as those of a Neenah man missing since February 2022.

The remains are those of 37-year-old Ju Lee, who had been listed as missing with the Neenah Police Department after last being seen in Neenah Feb. 4, 2022, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff’s office said in May investigators had tentatively identified the man and notified the family, but further tests — including DNA, forensic examination and biological testing — were needed to confirm the identity.

The sheriff’s office responded to Little Lake Butte des Morts at around 9:20 p.m. April 27 after the discovery of the remains in a marshy area.

