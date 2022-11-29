Remains found near DeKalb County church, police say

A person said they found remains in DeKalb County on Monday afternoon.

Officers said they were called out to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road after someone reported finding bones near a church. They spoke with the complainant who said they believe the bones were human remains.

Officers called the medical examiner’s office and their investigators came out to the scene.

They collected the evidence to determine if they were human remains or not. The investigation is still ongoing.

Police have not provided any additional details.

