Remains found near Fort Bragg in NC identified as woman missing since January, cops say

Human remains found in North Carolina have been identified as a woman missing for nearly a year, officials said.

The remains were found Oct. 5 off Interstate 295 near Fort Bragg, and officials there began investigating, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The United States Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg then notified the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, Dec. 15, that the remains had been identified as Priscilla Sands, who was reported missing out of Cumberland County on Jan. 7, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not release a cause of death on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Sands went missing after leaving her home in Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office said.

Fayetteville is about 12 miles from Fort Bragg, which is about 73 miles south of Raleigh.

A Silver Alert had been issued following her disappearance. Such alerts are issued when a person is believed to be missing andmay have “dementia or Alzheimer’s disease or a disability that requires them to be protected from potential abuse or other physical harm, neglect or exploitation,” the N.C. Department of Public Safety said.

“We hope the community will come together during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Please keep the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Our deepest and sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Priscilla Sands.”

No other information was released as of Dec. 16.

