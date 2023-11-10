Remains found off Bragg Boulevard identified as Fayetteville man missing since 2018

Skeletal remains found in the woods off Bragg Boulevard last month have been identified as a Fayetteville man missing since 2018, officials said.

The remains of Devonte Lawrence, 24, were found around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16, a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department said Friday.

According to the release, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined "there was no evidence to suggest homicide."

"The Fayetteville Police Department is no longer investigating the death as a homicide," the release said.

Lawrence was last seen April 13, 2018, in the 3700 block of Sycamore Dairy Road, a news release issued shortly after his 2018 disappearance said.

Fayetteville Police Department officers investigating the crime scene where skeletal remains were found in the 3900 block of Bragg Boulevard, Oct. 17, 2023.

His remains were found in the woods near the 3900 block of Bragg Boulevard off Villagio Place, not far from where he was last seen. According to the 911 call, a homeless family living nearby said the discovery came after their dog brought bones back to their camp.

