Remains found on rural mountain pass identified 33 years later, Colorado officials say

Remains found on a rural mountain pass 33 years ago have been identified, Colorado officials say.

With the help of forensic investigative genetic genealogy, dental records and followup investigations, the remains found on Wolf Creek Pass in Mineral County in 1991 were identified as Steven Kenneth Risku, of Indiana, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a Feb. 19 news release.

Genetic genealogy uses DNA testing coupled with “traditional genealogical methods” to create “family history profiles,” according to the Library of Congress. With genealogical DNA testing, researchers can determine if and how people are biologically related.

Risku, who would have been 34 in 1991, “was known to be adventurous and had a love for the outdoors, according to his family,” officials said.

Authorities said they are unsure if foul play led to Risku’s death.

“The identification of Mr. Risku is a tremendous first step in helping provide his family with answers,” Mineral County Sheriff Terry Wetherill said in the release.

Anyone with information about why Risku was on Wolf Creek Pass is asked to contact Mineral County deputies.

Wolf Creek Pass is about 140 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.

