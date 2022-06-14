Remains found in SC plant match DNA from missing man’s family members, coroner says

The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed Tuesday afternoon that human remains on a conveyor belt found after a 20-year-old man went missing match the DNA of his parents.

Coroner Rusty Cleavenger said his office has hired a forensic anthropologist to further investigate. Cleavenger said it’s still a missing person’s case.

Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon had not been seen since the early morning hours of May 5 as he worked the night shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery in Greer. He was atop a shredder, the start of a process to recycle plastic-based material.

On its YouTube channel, Arctic Fox True Crime reported a substance that looked like ground up flesh was found, but the machine was not tested.

It was also used for two days after the disappearance, Thomas McCauley of Arctic Fox said on the video.

A spokesman for the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the company owner could not be reached for comment.