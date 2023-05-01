Remains found in scrap yard identified as man missing for weeks, Illinois cops say

Human remains were discovered in an Illinois junkyard, bringing an end to a monthslong missing person investigation and prompting an arrest, police said.

Randall Robinson II, a 49-year-old man from Manteno, was reported missing March 22, according to an April 27 news release from the Bradley Police Department.

After several weeks on the case, detectives followed a lead to a Kankakee County salvage yard April 26, police said.

While there, they discovered human remains on the property.

A body was found wrapped in a rug inside a trailer, according to the Daily Journal. A foot and a hand appeared to have been severed.

Blunt force injuries, skull fractures and arrow wounds were among the causes of death, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said, according to the outlet.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office later identified the remains as those of Robinson, and his family was notified, police said.

A 37-year-old Kankakee man was then arrested in connection to the investigation and charged with homicide and concealment of a death, among other charges.

During a search of his home, police located a firearm and a crossbow, according to the Daily Journal.

The man is jailed at the Jerome Combs Detention Center, police said.

Neither the Kankakee County State’s Attorney nor the man’s attorney immediately responded to requests for comment from McClatchy News.

Kankakee County is about 60 miles south of Chicago.

