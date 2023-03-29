Remains found in storage shed identified as former police chief, Illinois cops say

A former police chief has been identified as the victim whose remains were found in an Illinois storage shed, police said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, March 28, that the remains found Oct. 7 are those of Richard Young, 71. Young is reportedly the former police chief of Maquon, a western Illinois village about 200 miles north of St. Louis.

The remains were found at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, initially told authorities the smell emitting from her storage facility was of a dead opossum, but officers found a large box with a body inside, according to WMBD.

Sheriff’s officials announced Oglesby’s arrest Oct. 11. She was initially charged with concealment of death, and amended charges of murder and aggravated battery were issued in February, according to Tri States Public Radio.

“Oglesby poisoned Young with eye drops and other medications and then hid his body in the storage unit,” Tri States Public Radio reported, citing the prosecutors’ amended charges.

Earlier this month, however, the murder and battery charges were dismissed after a judge ruled Oglesby’s rights to a speedy trial were violated, WGIL reported. She remains jailed on the concealment of death charge.

Young and Oglesby were in a dating relationship for about 20 years, according to the Galesburg Register-Mail.

It’s believed that Young’s body was put in the storage facility between Oct. 15, 2021, and Dec. 25, 2021, KWQC reported.

Danny Thomas, the former mayor of Maquon, told WQAD that Young “would do anything for anybody.”

“He was always there,” Thomas said. “I mean, it didn’t matter what time of day or night it was, if there was something happening, he was there.”

