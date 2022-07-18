Remains found in storage unit believed to be those of missing Autauga County woman

PRATTVILLE — Human remains found in Prattville are believed to be those of an Autauga County woman reported missing in June, authorities say.

The investigation points to the remains being those of Britta Anne Lashley, 36, who had not contacted her mother since February 2021, said Sheriff Joe Sedinger. Lashley's mother filed a missing person's report last month.

An autopsy was performed to identify the remains and establish the cause and manner of death, he said. That information was not available Monday. It is unknown whether foul play was involved, the sheriff said.

Sedinger would not comment on when the remains were found, or where, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Court records indicate the remains were found Thursday in a storage unit in Prattville. James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Hiram Norman, 60, each are charged with abuse of a corpse in the case, records show. The charge is a Class C felony.

Both men have been released from the Autauga Metro Jail after posting bonds, jail records show.

Lashley was known to travel in the company of Barrett, the sheriff's office said in a news release about the case in June.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said in a news release that the sheriff's office had informed them that Lashley's remains had been found. The release did not give any information as to the details of the case.

